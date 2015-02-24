Olbermann Attacked Kid-Cancer Charity

CHEAT SHEET
ESPN host Keith Olbermann was suspended for a week after attacking Penn State students who raised $13 million for a pediatric cancer charity at a dance marathon. On Monday, Olbermann fought a number of students and alumni on Twitter, calling them "pitiful" and moronic. "I'd like to thank the students and alums of Penn State for proving my point about the mediocrity of their education and ethics," he wrote at one point, alluding to the Jerry Sandusky scandal. On Tuesday, Olbermann apologized after ESPN called his outburst "completely inappropriate."