Olbermann Moves to Current TV

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
He’s back already: Current TV announced Tuesday that Keith Olbermann will be heading to the low-profile network to lead news programming and host his own prime-time program. Olbermann, who abruptly left MSNBC weeks ago after disagreements with executives, will also hold the post of chief news officer at the channel founded by Al Gore. Olbermann will also be executive producer of his show, which Current says will begin “later in 2011” and will keep the name Countdown.