Olbermann on Avlon
How do you get on Keith Olbermann's bad side? Try appearing on CNN and comparing anti-war protesters to right-wing militias, as John Avlon did. Of course, Olbermann's invective doesn't have anything to do with Avlon once naming the talk-show host "Wingnut of the Week," does it?
