London Theater Staff Warned ‘Be Careful’ of Kevin Spacey, Trial Told
‘UP TO NO GOOD’
Staff at a theater in London were warned to “be careful” of Kevin Spacey where it was “well known he was up to no good,” jurors at the actor’s sexual assault trial heard Monday. One of the four men allegedly assaulted by Spacey suggested in an interview with U.K. authorities that others at the Old Vic Theater—where Spacey was employed as an artistic director between 2004 and 2015—were aware of the Oscar-winner’s problematic behavior. “It was known at the Old Vic Theater,” the man said in the interview, which was played at Southwark Crown Court. “These little comments which would go on, people would say be careful. It was well known he was up to no good, so to speak.” The man also described Spacey as a “slippery, snaky, difficult person” and said the actor started to make him feel uncomfortable within two weeks of their first meeting. “He would try to grope me and try to grab me and make me feel very uncomfortable,” the man said. Spacey denies a series of sexual offenses against four men between 2001 and 2013.