O’Leary Ducks Key Question on Trump’s $400M ‘Free’ Jet to Attack CNN Host Instead

Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank accused a CNN host of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” ducked her questions on the U.S. Constitution, and staunchly defended President Donald Trump accepting a Boeing jet from Qatar.

Even CNN’s token Republican Scott Jennings sat back and laughed when the Canadian-born businessman went into full meltdown on Tuesday’s NewsNight.

He came out batting for Trump, saying there is no issue with accepting the $400 million Boeing jet from the Middle Eastern nation as a gift. He faced almost universal pushback from the panel in a lively debate.

He even told host Abby Phillip she had to “distance yourself from Trump Derangement Syndrome” at one particularly tetchy point. “Oh my god,” a fellow panelist could be heard saying.

The MAGA businessman shouted, “Who cares about the plane?!” when Phillip retorted, “The U.S. Constitution would like to have a word.”

Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers laugh as O’Leary accuses Abby Phillip of suffering from TDS. CNN

“It‘s irrelevant to policy. It doesn‘t matter,” O’Leary said.

Phillip directly asked him if he was aware of the Emoluments Clause, a provision in the Constitution that says: “No Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

When she asked, O’Leary froze for a second and looked nonplussed.

“Seriously? It‘s a serious question. Have you heard of the Emoluments Clause? Do you understand that that is in the Constitution?” Phillip repeated.

“He doesn’t,” another panelist is heard saying.

O’Leary then said, “debating how many fairies dance on a pin does not do policy.”

Phillip called the decision to accept the plane “incredibly dubious,” before political commentator Karen Finney interjected, “Kevin doesn’t operate by the same morals and ethics and values.”

“I’m above them!” he barked in response. “I focus on policy.”

This irked Finney, who shot back: “Oh because you’re so rich, you get to be above that!”

A living room on the upper deck of the Boeing 747-8 features an L-shaped couch, built-in bookshelves, and built-in big-screen TV. AMAC Aerospace

“It’s nothing to do with wealth, it’s policy, policy, policy!” he retorted.

“But here‘s the point about the policy. Let me make one point, fellas,” she said, letting out an exasperated noise. “If someone is willing to take a $400 million plane from a government… even Ted Cruz had some issues with this… What else is he willing to do?”

During the segment, O’Leary made the point that the jet would be used as Air Force One, not Trump’s personal plane.

Aviation experts told NBC News that converting the 747-8 into Air Force One could take years, and cost $1 billion, over twice its book value.