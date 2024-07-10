Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Wed in Front of Just 2 Guests
NEWLYWEDS ALERT
Actress Olivia Munn, 44, and comedian John Mulaney, 41, tied the knot in small ceremony at a friend's home in New York over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, People magazine first reported Wednesday, citing a source close to Mulaney. The gathering was apparently so intimate only two others were in attendance: a witness and the couple’s 2-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp. Actor Sam Waterston served as the officiant, per TODAY.com. The wedding comes three years after the couple were first reported to be dating; four months later, Mulaney announced they were expecting a baby. While taking on parenthood together, Munn was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer last year, spurring her to undergo a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, as she revealed to People in March. She has also since received a hysterectomy. “Olivia and I have been through a lot of things together in the past couple years," Mulaney told Vogue in May. "Just side-by-side, supporting each other through anything.” The marriage is Munn’s first. Mulaney was previously married to multimedia artist Anna Marie Tendler.