Olivia Munn Told Docs to ‘Go Smaller’ With Breast Reconstruction

Olivia Munn is speaking out about her grueling battle against and recovery from breast cancer. In an interview with People magazine Wednesday, the actress said she’d been blindsided by the diagnosis and “nothing” could have prepared her for how harrowing the journey to recovery was. “It was a lot tougher than I expected,” she said. After undergoing her double mastectomy, she said she was adamant about making her wishes clear to doctors involved in her breast reconstruction: “I know a lot of women want to go bigger, but [I said] go smaller.” “It’s so important to say what you want out loud—and don’t stop. Even as the anesthesia was making its way into my body, the last thing I said was ‘Please go smaller,’” she recalled. On top of the double mastectomy and reconstruction, Munn started hormone suppression therapy to minimize future risk, triggering medically induced menopause. “I feel grateful that I was given the opportunity to fight,” she said.
