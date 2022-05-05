CHEAT SHEET
Olivia Rodrigo Uses Stage to Demand the ‘Right to Have a Safe Abortion’
Singer Olivia Rodgrigo is the latest high profile star to speak out about the recent Supreme Court leak on overturning abortion rights. The singer became emotional during the Washington D.C. stop of her SOUR tour as she stopped singing to address her screaming fans, who grew silent to hear her speak. “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians,” she said to a raucous reaction from the crowd, and then continued: “I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.” Her fans cheered and she nodded to her band and continued the concert.