Olivia Wilde Fired Shia LaBeouf From New Movie Because of His ‘Off-Putting’ Behavior

The actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde fired Shia LaBeouf from the leading role in her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling for poor conduct before shooting had even started, Variety reports, quoting insiders close to the project. “He is not an easy guy to work with,” a source close to the film told Variety. LaBeouf was “off-putting” to those associated with the project, particularly Wilde, the source said. Wilde recently voiced her support to FKA twigs, sending twigs her “love, respect, and support” via Instagram Stories, after the singer, dancer, and actress filed a lawsuit alleging LaBeouf had abused her during their nearly year-long relationship.