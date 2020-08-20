Olivia Wilde to Develop, Direct Forthcoming Female-Centric Marvel Movie

Read it at Deadline
Sony Pictures reportedly signed a deal with actress and director Olivia Wilde to develop a female-focused Marvel film. Wilde, who reportedly nearly passed up the deal, hinted at the film’s focus in a tweet, sharing a spider emoji in a retweet of a Deadline report about the film. It is unclear what direction Wilde could take with the film, as the Spider-Woman persona has been taken on by several characters in the Spiderverse. The upcoming film is set to be executive produced by Rachel O’Connor, produced by Amy Pascal, and written by Katie Silberman.