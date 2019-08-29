CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
BRUTAL
Olympian Simone Biles’ Brother Charged in Cleveland Triple Homicide
Read it at The Plain Dealer
The 24-year-old brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was charged in a New Year's Eve shooting in Cleveland that left three dead, The Plain Dealer reports. Tevin Biles-Thomas was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury. He was arrested, and is currently awaiting his Sept. 13 arraignment. Police said a gunfight broke at an Airbnb rental on New Year’s Eve late after a group of men showed up uninvited and were asked to leave. Three men, between the ages of 19 and 23, were found dead at the scene and died of multiple gunshot wounds. Two others were injured in the incident. Biles-Thomas, reportedly in the U.S. Army, is currently the only person who has been charged in the shooting.