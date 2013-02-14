Olympic Amputee Arrested for Murder

South African sprinter Oscar Pistorius was arrested Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in his home in Pretoria. Pistorius, 26, a double-amputee Olympic sprinter known as Blade Runner, was taken into custody early Thursday after police responded to a call about a shooting at his home. According the the Associated Press, the woman he killed was 30-year-old Reeva Steenkamp, a self-described “cover girl for FHM Models.” Investigators gave no indication of motive, and a police spokeswoman disputed earlier reports in South African media that he mistook Steenkamp as a burlgar. He is expected to appear in court on Friday. The South African Paralympian—a fan favorite—took home two gold medals and a silver at the 2012 London Paralympics, and a gun-enthusiast.
