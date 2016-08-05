Olympic Boxer Hassan Saada Jailed in Rio

CHEAT SHEET
Brazilian police on Friday morning jailed Moroccan Olympic boxer Hassan Saada boxer, hours before the beginning of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio, on allegations he sexually assaulted two women. According to police, Saada is being investigated for claims he sexually assaulted two waitresses working in the Olympic Village. Saada, 22, will be held without charges for 15 days while officials conduct an investigation, meaning he will miss his scheduled preliminary-round competition Saturday against Mehmet Nadir of Turkey.