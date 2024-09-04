Rachael Gunn, the Australian breakdancer who went viral for her poor showing at the Paris Olympics, apologized to the breaking world for the “the backlash that the community has experienced” because of her performance. The b-girl, who goes by “Raygun,” scored zero points during her battles against the United States, France and Lithuania in August, during which she performed kangaroo hops, a backward roll and various poses while crawling and laying on the floor. “I knew that I was going to get beaten, and I knew that people were not going to understand my style and what I was going to do,” Gunn told Australian TV show The Project on Wednesday. She said that she will not be participating in breaking competitions for the foreseeable future, adding “I would much rather focus on the positives out of this, and the positive responses and the joy that I brought people.” Breakdancing, which made its Olympic debut in 2024, will not return for the 2028 summer games in Los Angeles.