Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson Announces She’s Pregnant With 3rd Child

Retired gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson announced on Wednesday that she’s pregnant with her third child. Johnson, 31, unveiled her pregnancy with a post on Instagram, picturing her posing in an Olympic stadium with one hand on her belly after hinting at the news earlier in the day. “Big day,” she said in a previous post. “Check back here soon for an update.” Johnson already has two children—3-year-old Drew and 2-year-old Jet—with her husband, former NFL player Andrew East. After Johnson’s announcement, East posted his own video, recounting each time his wife told him that she was pregnant.