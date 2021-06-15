Olympic Hopeful Blames Positive Steroid Test on Pork Burrito
BAD TASTE
Champion runner Shelby Houlihan says her dreams of Olympic gold are in tatters after she tested positive for a steroid—which she blames on a pork burrito. The middle-distance track star said in an Instagram post that she’s been banned from the sport for four years even after passing a polygraph and hair-strand test. “I feel completely devastated, lost, broken, angry, confused and betrayed by the very sport that I’ve loved and poured myself into just to see how good I was,” Houlihan, who placed 11th in the 5,000-meter finals at the 2016 Olympics, wrote. She said that pig organs can contain nandrolone and can cause people who consume them to test positive. “I want to be very clear. I have never taken any performance enhancing substances. And that includes that of which I am being accused,” she wrote.