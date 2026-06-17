Olympic Runner, 39, Rushed to Hospital After Shocking Collapse

Three-time Olympian Jenny Simpson was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency during a community track event in North Carolina. The 39-year-old was pacing a mile group Tuesday when she collapsed and was found to have no pulse. Bystanders administered CPR and used an external defibrillator before EMS arrived and took her to a local hospital in Raleigh. The bronze medalist was a special guest at the Pop Up Miles event, hosted by a group called Sir Walter Running, where runners meet weekly, when the emergency occurred. “We are incredibly grateful to the individuals who responded immediately, as well as EMS and the medical professionals who handled the situation with such care, urgency, and professionalism,” the Sir Walter Running Team wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Jenny is receiving excellent medical care, and our thoughts are with her and her family during this time.” Her current health status is unclear. Simpson won bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games in the 1,500-meter race. She has also performed highly at world championships, winning gold in the 1,500 in 2011 and silver in 2013 and 2017.