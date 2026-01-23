Olympic Snowboarder Arrested Over Drug Smuggling Enterprise

A former Olympic snowboarder has been arrested on suspicion of running a major international drug trafficking operation.

Canadian national Ryan Wedding, 44, has been charged with overseeing the operations of a criminal enterprise and enriching himself with its laundered drug proceeds, sources told NBC News.

Officials have previously accused Wedding—who competed in the giant slalom snowboarding event at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah—of smuggling approximately 60 metric tons of cocaine per year between Mexico and Los Angeles via semitrucks. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wedding’s cocaine operation generated more than $1 billion a year in illegal drug proceeds.

Ryan Wedding managed to evade capture for years before his eventual arrest. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Wedding, whose aliases include “El Jefe,” “Giant,” and “Public Enemy,” was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives list in March 2025, and the agency eventually offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his capture.

The FBI has previously accused Wedding of smuggling hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and Southern California to Canada and the United States.

“Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada,” Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, said at a press conference last March.

Wedding is further alleged to have orchestrated “multiple murders” and an attempted murder as part of his drug empire.

According to authorities, a witness who was due to testify against Wedding was shot and killed at a restaurant after Wedding allegedly placed a “bounty” on the individual’s head.

The FBI issued a photo of Ryan Wedding in Mexico during the summer of 2025 as part of the manhunt. FBI

Even Wedding’s official Olympic biography notes how the snowboarder’s life spiraled out of control after he finished 24th in the giant slalom in 2002.

In 2006, he was accused of growing “large quantities of marijuana” at a property in British Columbia, though he was never charged. In May 2010, Wedding was convicted of attempting to buy cocaine from a U.S. government agent in 2008 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Wedding was later charged in a September 2024 superseding indictment with attempted murder and other counts related to the alleged drug enterprise.