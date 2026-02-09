Olympic Star Takes On Trump After He Trashes Fellow Athlete as a ‘Loser’
Snowboarder Chloe Kim rushed to her fellow Olympian’s defense after President Donald Trump labeled freestyle skier Hunter Hess “a real loser” in a vicious attack. The two-time Olympic snowboard halfpipe gold medalist said Trump’s words resonated personally as the daughter of immigrants. “We need to lead with love and compassion, and I’d love to see more of that,” said Kim, 25, who is chasing a historic third straight Olympic gold. “Obviously, my parents being immigrants, this one hits pretty close to home. I’m really proud to represent the United States, but I also think we are allowed to voice our opinions.” Trump lashed out at Hess after the Team USA athlete said he had “mixed emotions” about representing the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. “There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of and think a lot of people aren’t,” Hess said. “If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. But just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean that I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.” Hess is one of several Olympic athletes who have spoken out against Trump and his aggressive immigration enforcement tactics.