Trump, 79, Targets U.S. Olympic Athlete, 27, in New Feud

The president of the United States has made it clear that he’s rooting against some members of Team USA.

Donald Trump, 79, lashed out at Team USA Olympic skier Hunter Hess, 27, on Sunday, calling the Olympian “a real loser” after Hess said he had “mixed emotions” about representing the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” Trump fired off in a Truth Social post.

“If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

While the Olympics traditionally serve as a unifying force, Trump’s MAGA base spent much of the opening weekend of the Winter Games in uproar over comments made by Hess and other Team USA athletes amid ongoing outrage over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s violent operations across the country.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now,” Hess told reporters on Wednesday, adding, “Just because I wear the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

On Saturday, Trump attack dog and envoy Richard Grenell suggested Hess “move to Canada if you aren’t proud to wear USA.”

Florida Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds also piled on.

“YOU chose to wear our flag. YOU chose to represent our country,” the Trump ally said of Hess, a member of Team USA since 2017. “YOU chose to compete at the @Olympics. If that’s too hard for you, then GO HOME. Some things are bigger than politics. You just don’t get it.”

Conservative Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen joined the mob as well, lamenting that athletes speaking about politics would “ruin the Olympics,” and declaring he was “Rooting against Hunter Hess.”

Trump-backed boxer and MAGA influencer Jake Paul also weighed in.

“Wow pls shut the f--- up. From all true Americans. If you don’t want to represent this country go live somewhere else,” Paul posted. He was later spotted attending the games on Saturday, seated next to Sen. JD Vance, who was notably booed during the opening ceremonies the day prior.

Hess isn’t the only Olympian drawing MAGA fury just days into the international competition. American figure skater Amber Glenn has also come under fire after voicing concern over the Trump administration’s policies.

“Politics affects us all. It is something I will not just be quiet about,” Glenn said ahead of the games.

What’s more, MAGA is poised to sound off on another sporting event on Sunday night: the Super Bowl. The late Charlie Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA announced Monday that Kid Rock will be its headliner for the “All American Halftime Show”—an alternative for conservatives who are boycotting the big game’s halftime headliner. The organization announced its alternative show in October, following MAGA backlash over the NFL’s selection of the Puerto Rican superstar.