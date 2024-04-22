Olympic Swim Stars Speak Out After China Doping Revelation
‘CHEATED’
Several top international swimming competitors have spoken out following a bombshell New York Times report Sunday which found that nearly two dozen Chinese athletes tested positive for banned substances in the months leading up to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021—but were allowed to compete. The group went on to win several medals, including three gold, the Times reported. Paige Madden, an American swimmer who competed in the 4x200 that China ultimately won, told the newspaper she felt “cheated” by the incident. “We had to applaud China’s efforts that day,” she said. “Today however, I feel that Team USA was cheated. We didn’t get to celebrate our world record, and we didn’t get our team moment to be on the top of the podium to watch our flag and sing the national anthem.” British Olympian James Guy went a step further in a post on X, writing that the proper punishment would be to “ban them all and never compete again.”