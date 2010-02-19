Olympics: Evan Lysacek's Gold-Medal Program
What does it take to beat a quad toe loop? How about flawless skating? After taking criticism all week from rival skater Yevgeny Plushenko for not adding the technically difficult quad to his program, Lysacek proved he didn't need it, winning a gold medal with a nearly perfect long program. NBC
What does it take to beat a quad toe loop? How about flawless skating? After taking criticism all week from rival skater Yevgeny Plushenko for not adding the technically difficult quad to his program, Lysacek proved he didn't need it, winning a gold medal with a nearly perfect long program. NBC