Swimmer Chase Kalisz Gives Team U.S.A Its First Gold Medal in Tokyo

Swimmer Chase Kalisz delivered Team U.S.A. its first medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, winning gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley. The 27-year-old Maryland native, who took home the silver medal in the same event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished with a time of 4 minutes 9.42 seconds. “It means the world,” Kalisz told NBC after his win. “This is the last thing that I really wanted to accomplish in my swimming career. It was something that was a dream of mine since as long as I could remember,” he said. His teammate, Jay Litherland, finished just .86 seconds behind, clinching the silver medal. Team U.S.A. added another medal shortly after, with Kieran Smith claiming bronze in the 400m freestyle.