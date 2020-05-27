‘Egregious Violation’: Omaha Club Flouts COVID Rules as Hospitalizations Climb
Hundreds of people who attended a party at a club in Nebraska where the coronavirus outbreak is becoming more severe engaged in “the most egregious violation” of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, authorities said. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the Surfside Club in Omaha on Tuesday night and found “what they believe to be about 300 people” packed into the club, however no citations were issued. The owner reportedly told investigators that he was “upset because he felt the directed health measure was hurting his business.” Officers found partygoers crowded around tables, drinking at the bar, and dancing to live music in violation of a ban on large gatherings. Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson said, “We’re going to do everything we can to not cite someone,” adding, “We’re going to give them time, we’re going to talk to them to do what we can before we take enforcement action.”
Omaha has seen a steady increase of coronavirus hospitalizations this month, from 74 in the first week of May to 141 this week. “We’ve definitely seen an uptick in the number of cases in Douglas County, and it has produced a significant amount of patients needing hospitalization, patients needing ICU level care,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett, an infectious disease specialist with Nebraska Medicine.