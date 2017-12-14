Omarosa: Robin Roberts’ ‘Bye Felicia’ Jab Is a ‘Black Woman Civil War’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Inside Edition
Omarosa Manigault-Newman on Thursday responded to Good Morning America host Robin Roberts’ “Bye, Felicia” remark, calling it “petty.” Roberts made the comment after Omarosa sat down for an interview with Michael Strahan on GMA. “It’s a black woman civil war,” Omarosa said. The White House said on Wednesday that Omarosa had “resigned” from her role in the Trump administration as the director of the Office of Public Liaison “to pursue other opportunities.” A White House official told The Daily Beast that Omarosa tried to “storm the residence,” where the president lives, after she learned she had been ousted.