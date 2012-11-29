On Death And Kids In Gaza

Last night, the excellent website Bloggingheads.tv, which hosts conversations between bloggers, journalists and others on timely topics, published one such chat between myself and the Egyptian photojournalist Mosa'ab Emshamy. Elshamy published a moving piece this week in these pages, accompanied by a gallery of his photos, on what it was like to work as a journalist in Gaza.

In the below clip of our Bloggingheads conversation, we talked about how Elshamy experienced death as part of his work for the first time—despite having covered violent clashes in Cairo over the past two years. He talks about how the morgue, ironically, became a hub of activity. But later, he goes on about how children, on whom war always takes a tremendous toll, nonetheless persevered and engaged in routine activities, such as playing football, when they could. Click through below to watch.