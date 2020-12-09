‘One Day at a Time’ Is Ending Just One Season After Being Rescued from Cancellation
END OF AN ERA
One Day at a Time’s run on Pop TV is coming to a close a second time just one season after it was rescued from cancellation. Netflix’s decision to end the series after three seasons last spring caused a firestorm, and for a while One Day’s future seemed uncertain. Fans breathed a sigh of relief when Pop TV swooped in to grant the show another season, which debuted earlier this year. That run, however, lasted just one season, and it appears the show is signing off for good.
Gloria Calderón Kellett, who co-created the series with Mike Royce, posted a statement to Twitter Tuesday evening. “It’s officially over,” she wrote. “There will be no new @OneDayAtATime episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching.”
Royce added his own statement: “I wish I could say otherwise,” he wrote, “but sadly, ODAAT’s time has come to an end. The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the show you already did. 4 seasons that will forever exist for people to watch.”
“I’m so proud of ‘One Day at a Time,’ our cast, our writers, our crew, and while I‘m sad today, I’ll forever be grateful for the amazing experience and honor it was to work on it,” Royce continued. “I am especially thankful to our spirit guide Norman Lear, and my cohort upon whom I am forever codependent, Gloria Calderón Kellett. And the biggest thank you is to the ODAAT fans, who gave us more love than we know what to do with. Thank you. And we got you. Always.”