One Dead, One Wounded in Shooting Near Trump Miami Beach Resort

One person was killed and another was wounded Sunday in a shooting near the Trump International Beach Resort Miami, The Miami Herald reports. It’s not yet clear what sparked the violence, which occurred at about 1:30 p.m. local time across the street from the luxe hotel-condominium. A witness described the shooting as “two long volleys of gunfire about 10-15 seconds apart.” Around the same time, another shooting occurred near the William Lehman Causeway, leaving one victim with non-life threatening injuries. “We are working with investigators to determine if they are related,” Aventura police said in a statement cited by the Herald. “Neither incident happened at any location that could indicate a hate crime or terrorist event.”