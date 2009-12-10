One Degree of Tiger Woods

CHEAT SHEET
Move over, Kevin Bacon—there's a new game in town. With so many alleged mistresses, Tiger Woods was bound to find himself a scant one degree away from other stars. According to Us Weekly, 24-year-old Los Angeles cocktail waitress Jaimee Grubbs, who claimed she had a 31-month affair with the golfer, has also been linked to actor George Clooney. An unnamed source says the two slept together, although Grubbs would only say of Clooney "I know him," and Clooney's rep declined to comment. On Monday, Grubbs also told Us that Woods never used a condom with her and didn't ask if she was on birth control. "It wasn't even discussed," she said.