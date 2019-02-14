CHEAT SHEET
Greg Alyn Carlson, One of FBI’s Most Wanted, Shot Dead by Agents in Hotel Room
One of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives—who was accused of multiple violent sex crimes—was shot dead in a North Carolina hotel room by federal agents on Wednesday, according to officials. Greg Alyn Carlson was tracked down to a hotel in Apex after a local police officer spotted his car nearby on Tuesday night. Officials say there was a struggle over a gun, during which Carlson, 57, was shot and killed. He’d been on the run since September 2017, when he was released on bond after charges of assault with intent to commit rape, assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary, according to the FBI’s wanted notice. Carlson was accused of sexual assaults dating back to 2003. The FBI had been offering $100,000 for information leading to his capture.