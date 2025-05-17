FBI Launch Terror Probe Over Deadly Fertility Clinic Bombing

A terror probe is underway after a car explosion outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, left at least one person dead and five injured.

The explosion occurred at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday outside an American Reproductive Center on North Indian Canyon Drive, less than a mile from downtown Palm Springs. The make and model of the car is unclear, as all that was left of the vehicle following the explosion was an axle.

Authorities do not know how the victim was connected to the blast, and are not aware of a motive at this time, although they are describing it as an “intentional act of violence.”

A Palm Springs fertility clinic was damaged on Saturday May 17, 2025 in what the mayor called "an apparent explosion." Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

According to their website, the clinic offers a range of fertility services, including egg freezing, IVF, and genetic testing. Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the clinic, confirmed to the Associated Press that the building was damaged, but that all of his staff were safe and accounted for.

The IVF lab and all embryos stored there were unharmed, with the clinic’s office space bearing the brunt of the damage. Dr. Abdallah told the news agency, “I really have no clue what happened. Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients.”

Responders to the scene included police, firefighters, and medical crews, while Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte said that FBI officials were also on-site. A public affairs specialist from the agency confirmed that investigators, bomb technicians, and an Evidence Response Team were at the scene. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also sent field agents and specialists.

In a post made to Facebook, Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Milles said that some buildings in the blast field, which extends for several blocks, were “damaged severely.” According to eyewitnesses, nearby buildings—including a medical center, a liquor store, and a pancake house—had their windows blown out, and a nearby hotel had its doors blown off.

One local who spoke to The New York Times said of the explosion, “My initial response was earthquake, but in a split second I realized it was too intense. The whole house rattled and then the glass in the door I saw flexing.”

Mills said that the explosion appears to be an isolated incident, and thanked community members for their patience as the investigation continues.