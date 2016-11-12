One Shot at Anti-Trump Protest in Portland

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Associated Press
Police in Portland are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a protester at an anti-Trump protest early Saturday morning. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The search is still under way for the suspected shooter, who was reportedly in a vehicle at the time of the incident. Police say the shooter got into an argument with one of the demonstrators on the Morrison Bridge before getting out of his vehicle and firing several shots. The incident prompted temporary panic at the event, with police taking to Twitter to warn demonstrators of the violence: “One person down. Everyone needs to leave the area immediately!"