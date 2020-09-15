One Thing Joe Biden Doesn’t Need Right Now: Advice From Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders lost the presidential race, but he’s still trying to lead the Democrats—straight into a ditch. At least, that’s what it sounds like to me when it leaks out that Bernie has been criticizing Biden’s campaign.

Let’s be clear: If Joe Biden ran like Bernie, he would probably lose to Donald Trump in November.

After all, Biden won the Democratic nomination specifically by ignoring his left-wing critics. Now that he’s running in a much larger (and less progressive) electorate, it seems crazy that Biden should have to protect his left flank from “grampa socialist.” But apparently, he does.