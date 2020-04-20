Only 4 of 110 Antibody Tests on the Market Have Been Vetted by the Government: Report
A surge of over 100 coronavirus antibody tests have hit the market despite only four of them having received government approval, according to Yahoo News. The tests, which are necessary for states to begin safely reopening their economies, help to identify individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus and may be immune. Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned last week that many of the antibody tests are “junk,” adding, “there are many bad tests, inaccurate tests on the market.” The Food and Drug Administration has only approved four tests under an “Emergency Use” authorization, however there are reportedly over 110 labs and corporations distributing the tests.
“The FDA has been very cautious about the antibody tests,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force. “You never want to tell someone that they have an antibody and potential immunity when they don’t,” she added.