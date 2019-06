Would a man say the following sentence without irony:

"If they can take away your right to own a snake," Joyce says, "they can take your Bible and your guns next."

Go read the rest of Chris Moody's dispatch from Florida's Everglades, where more than 100,000 burmese pythons have caused such ecological havoc the state government created a contest to fight their spread. It's a wonderful breather from the sequestration, Hagel hearings, Iran, taxes, Congress and the like.