Opening Ceremony Goes Japanese

It was an opening ceremony, indeed: The fashion set flew to Tokyo on Saturday for the debut of Opening Ceremony’s new flagship in the city’s fashion district, Shibuya. And for Kirsten Dunst and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, they knew that when in Japan… you dress like a Manga cartoon. Dunst took to the streets looking like a gothic Lolita, and the Olsens donned wire Maison Michel bunny and rabbit ears, which retail for $450 each. Andy Samberg joked to WWD: “I come to Tokyo once a week. I have a lot of stocks out here… I’m mainly just here on business.” After the main festivities, the guests moved to the Liquid Room, where the Strokes’ Julian Casablancas gave a preview of his first solo album, and Alexander Wang dragged his muse, Erin Wasson, onto the dance floor.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10