Opioid Rep Tom Marino Withdraws From Drug Czar Consideration

Opioid Rep Tom Marino Withdraws From Drug Czar ConsiderationPublished 10.17.17 9:18AM ET FacebookRep. Tom Marino, the Pennsylvania Republican tapped by President Trump to be his drug czar, withdrew his name from consideration Tuesday morning. Trump tweeted out the news, which comes two days after a devastating 60 Minutes report pointed to Marino as the architect of a law that benefitted drug makers and hamstrung DEA efforts to rein in America's epidemic of opioid abuse. Read it at CBS News