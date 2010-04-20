Oprah Responds to Kelley Book

CHEAT SHEET
Queen Oprah has deigned to reply to Kitty Kelley’s new biography of her, but only indirectly. While presenting an award to her close friend Gayle King at The New York Women in Communications Matrix Awards, Oprah said the previous week had been “a rough one” for King when a “so-called biography came out.” “Gayle got herself worked out with all my new daddies coming out," Oprah said, alluding to the book’s claim that Vernon Winfrey is not her biological father. She concluded, “This, too, shall pass."