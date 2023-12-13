Oprah Reveals She’s Using a Weight-Loss Med—and DGAF About the Haters
‘FEELS LIKE RELIEF’
Oprah Winfrey is over the two decades of “blame” and “shame” surrounding her weight, revealing to People magazine this week that her use of weight-loss medication has been “a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life.” Winfrey said the decision came after a lengthy recovery from knee surgery that began in 2021. “The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself,” Winfrey told People. “Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower—it’s about the brain.”