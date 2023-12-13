CHEAT SHEET
    Oprah Reveals She’s Using a Weight-Loss Med—and DGAF About the Haters

    ‘FEELS LIKE RELIEF’

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Oprah Winfrey leaves the Empire State Building on December 12, 2023.

    James Devaney/GC Images

    Oprah Winfrey is over the two decades of “blame” and “shame” surrounding her weight, revealing to People magazine this week that her use of weight-loss medication has been “a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life.” Winfrey said the decision came after a lengthy recovery from knee surgery that began in 2021. “The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself,” Winfrey told People. “Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower—it’s about the brain.”

