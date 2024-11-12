Oprah Winfrey denied accusations that she was paid $1 million to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, shutting down rumors after early reports began scrutinizing the Democratic presidential campaign’s expenditure that reportedly ended its run $20 million in debt .

In a video published by TMZ on Monday, a reporter approaches the former talk show host and asks her if the Harris campaign “paid you a million dollars for the endorsement.” Winfrey simply replied “not true,” later adding: “I was paid nothing, ever.”

Last week, the Washington Examiner reported the campaign paid Winfrey’s production company, Harpo Productions, $1 million on Oct. 15. It’s not clear what the cash was used for, but Winfrey appeared with Harris at multiple campaign events, including a town hall in Michigan in September and at the Democratic nominee’s final rally before Election Day in Philadelphia.

The same report detailed the campaign spending millions on production costs for Harris’ star-studded events, as well as her interview with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper.

Winfrey endorsed Harris as early as August, when she gave a surprise speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The Harris campaign’s debt was first reported by Politico last Wednesday—shocking Democratic insiders after the nominee raised a huge sum of money in just three months. Despite only launching her campaign at the end of July, the Harris campaign raised a staggering $1 billion in donations by October.

Harris’ Republican rival, President-elect Donald Trump, couldn’t help but gloat over the reported debt , insisting that the Democratic campaign was being “squeezed by vendors” after the high-profile rallies.

“Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social .

