Optics-Obsessed Bondi Logs Jaw-Dropping Number of Fox News Appearances

Optics-obsessed Pam Bondi has appeared on Fox News a staggering 30 times since she became America’s chief law enforcement officer.

The attorney general, a staunch supporter of President Trump, has defended his interests on national television a total of 33 times since Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for the job amid a sex scandal in November last year, according to a Politico study.

Bondi, Trump’s former defense lawyer, has spoken with Sean Hannity on his eponymous show 10 times and also appeared on ABC News twice and on MAGA-friendly Newsmax once. Last month, she also gave an hour-long interview to Katie Miller, the former Trump aide who is married to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Bondi uses her TV interviews to heap praise on, and to defend, President Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Florida attorney general, Bondi regularly appeared on news outlets like Fox News, MSNBC and CNN. But she has taken an overtly partisan turn since then, and has kept her appearances on conservative networks, shunning NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and C-SPAN.

Bondi has also eroded the traditional separation between the Department of Justice and the White House by traveling to the building to give interviews with it visible in the background.

She mainly uses these appearances to deliver effusive praise for her boss, an apparent attempt to stroke the ego of Trump while rolling out TV-coded soundbites readymade for social media recirculation. Consider her take on “Make America Great Again”: she’s coined “Make America Safe Again,” a predictable Trumpian twist on the slogan.

These appearances are also used to attack political enemies, as well as embracing GOP talking points, a move straight from the MAGA playbook. Judges, Democrats and general detractors might find themselves in the firing line.

For example, in March 2025, on The Ingraham Angle, Bondi criticized federal judges who’ve ruled against Trump’s administration, accusing them of “obstructing” the president’s agenda.

Attorney General Pam Bondi appears on Fox News on March 17, 2025. Fox News

“These judges obviously cannot be impartial. They cannot be objective,” she said. “They are district judges trying to control our entire country, our entire country, and they are trying to obstruct Donald Trump’s agenda.”

When she was confirmed in January, Bondi said she would not use the justice department to target people based on their politics. She also said during her confirmation hearings that the Justice Department under past administrations had actually been “weaponized” against Trump.

Indeed on her first day as attorney general in February 2025, Bondi established the “Weaponization Working Group” to investigate actions taken by the previous administration.

Critics, including Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, argue that this move was intended to target political opponents of Trump, such as former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, rather than to address genuine misconduct.