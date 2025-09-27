Bondi Lists Trump Enemies in DOJ Crosshairs While Claiming Weaponization Over

Donald Trump’s former defense lawyer celebrated the end of the weaponization of the DOJ on Friday—while also making it clear that her boss’ list of revenge targets is only widening.

Speaking on Hannity Friday night, Attorney General Pam Bondi assured that there is no need to worry about political weaponization any longer, because she and her crack team were ready to hold anyone “accountable” for their actions against the state.

Pam Bondi listed targets 'trying to keep Donald Trump out of office.' Fox News

Fox News host Hannity kicked off the segment by describing FBI Director Kash Patel’s idea of a “grand conspiracy” from within the country, targeting Trump and his fellow patriots.

“Pam, I’m nervous for the country when I put it all together,” Hannity said of the theory.

“You shouldn’t be nervous any longer because Donald Trump is in office and the weaponization has ended,” Bondi stated. “We’ve made that very clear.”

Bondi swore to Hannity that 'people will be held accountable' after Trump publicly addressed her lack of 'action' just last week. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Oddly, Bondi then celebrated the end of weaponization by rolling off a list of people who could expect to be targeted.

“Whether you’re a former FBI director, whether you’re a former head of an intel community. Whether you are a current state or local elected official. Whether you are a billionaire funding organizations to try to keep Donald Trump out of office,” she gave as examples.

“Everything is on the table. We will investigate you and we will end the weaponization.”

Bondi continued, “No longer will there be a two-tier system of justice. And we are working hand-in-hand, Director Patel and I, Todd Blanche, with our incredible intel community; Tulsi Gabbard, John Ratcliffe, going non-stop around the clock.

“People will be held accountable.”

Bondi’s new passion for investigating political enemies of Trump comes just a week after the president publicly called her out for a lack of action.

Former FBI director James Comey is facing up to five years behind bars if convicted of charges laid against him this week. CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS

Taking to Truth Social on September 20, Trump named Comey as top of the list to be indicted, while lamenting the “no action” from his AG and insisting that “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW.”

It only took until Thursday for Bondi to step up to the plate and indict Comey with obstructing a congressional investigation and making false statements, with the seventh director of the FBI facing up to five years in prison if convicted of the charges.