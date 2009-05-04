Optimism Boosts Stocks 200 Points

To buy or to sell? That is the question. Across the board, stocks rallied today—with the Dow up 214.33 points, to close at 8,246.74, and the S&P surging 3.39 percent, putting it in positive territory for 2009—spurred by statistics showing that construction spending and pending home sales were on the rise. Many of the heavy hitters of the portfolio management world are worried that they may have missed the boat on the first signs of economic recovery, The Wall Street Journal reports. The rebound is attributed to the stimulus spending "kicking in." Many of the bailout banks, which have the release of the government's stress tests looming over them, also showed signs of recovery in the market. Even GM—despite being on the verge of bankruptcy—got in on the action, rising 0.6 percent as Fiat continued to pursue investing in the embattled American automaker.
