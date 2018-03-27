Orange County Joins Trump Administration Lawsuit Against ‘Sanctuary’ Law in California

Read it at AP
California’s Orange County on Tuesday voted to join the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the state’s so-called “sanctuary” law. The state’s law aims to limit local authorities’ collaboration with federal officials in order to shield undocumented immigrants from deportation. Tuesday’s vote by the county’s all-Republican board of supervisors was unanimous. President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have put a spotlight on so-called “sanctuary” cities and localities ever since Trump came into office.