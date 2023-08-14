Taryn Manning Posts Strange Video About ‘Licking’ a Man’s ‘Butthole’
‘IS THAT WEIRD?’
Taryn Manning, the actress best known for starring on Orange Is the New Black before going full-blown MAGA, capped off a recent spurt of bizarre social media activity with a video in which she shared intimate details about an alleged affair with an unnamed married man. In the now-deleted Instagram video, Manning said she was “so rooted right now.” Audibly slurring her words and occasionally addressing the man’s wife directly, she continued, “The man I’ve been messing with is a married man, and every night, for about three nights in a row… I was licking his butthole. Yep. Because you liked it. And I didn’t mind doing it! Does that bother—Is that weird? That is what demons do.” Last week, the 44-year-old seemingly reaffirmed her allegiance to Donald Trump, posting a montage of clips of the former president to Instagram. In an accompanying caption, she ranted: “I am sick of hiding my truth. I’ll never work again in shit Hollywood. They canceled me. My whole life has been dedicated to this craft for NOTHING. Humiliated. Most abusive life I’ve endured. You were so blaming everyone but yourself. And you discreetly and in secret love him too. Period. Deal with it.” The video was similarly deleted soon after.