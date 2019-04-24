STAY GREEN
Make Your Next Getaway Eco-Friendly When You Book Through Orbitz And Save 10%
Earth Day may just be a single day in the month of April, but taking care of the earth should be a year-round thing. Cutting out single-use plastic and wearing sustainable brands are both amazing ways to be eco-friendly in your everyday routine, but what about when you break from that and head on, say, a vacation? Well, Orbitz is giving you the opportunity to be eco-friendly and save money at the same time. Right now, you’ll get 10% off any booking from now until 4/28 from their immense list of eco-friendly hotels with the code GETAWAY at checkout. These hotels are in one of the several U.S. cities that is banning single-use plastic like straws and bags. They’ve included an interactive map for all the places you can go so you can head out on a vacation to an eco-conscious hotel in an eco-friendly city and enjoy your stay even more.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.