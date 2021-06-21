Oregon Man Allegedly Forced Woman to Drive Him 2K Miles After Killing Three
TERRIFYING ROADTRIP
An Oregon man’s reign of terror, which allegedly resulted in the deaths of three people, finally ended when he surrendered to police, authorities said Sunday. However, it came after he allegedly forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles to Wisconsin. Laura Johnson was sitting in her car during her lunch break when Oen Evan Nicholson approached her with a gun, forcing her to give him a lift, police said. During the 33-hour ride, Johnson was able to talk Nicholson into turning himself in, her father told a local TV network.
Nicholson allegedly killed his father, Charles Nicholson, on Friday morning. He was driving his father’s pickup truck the same day when he allegedly hit and killed Anthony Oyster and critically injured his wife, Linda. Nicholson is also suspected of shooting and killing Jennifer Davidson at a weed dispensary. He was charged with first-degree murder in the three deaths as well as second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and failing to help a person injured in a traffic accident.
Nicholson will appear in court in Milwaukee where he turned himself in before being transported to Oregon, the AP reports.