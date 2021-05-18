Oregon Man Fatally Shot Sister-in-Law in ‘Argument Over Laundry’: Docs
‘A HORRIBLE THING’
An Oregon man has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his sister-in-law. Portland police arrived at a home in Portmouth at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday after Shane Finnell and the victim’s husband, Jordan Arb, had been arguing “over laundry,” according to an arrest affidavit. As the argument heated up, Finnell allegedly threw a potted plant at Arb, investigators say. He then walked over to Arb’s wife, Alexandra, who was facing away from him, and “shot her in the back of the head at close range with a revolver,” according to the affidavit. Shortly after, Finnell told police “I did a horrible thing,” the filing says. He has also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and has been taken into custody.