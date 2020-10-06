Someone Has Spent 2 Years Dumping 100 Bags of Human Feces on Roads Around Portland

Read it at The Oregonian
Officials in Multnomah County, Oregon, are asking the public for help to identify the person who has dumped over 100 bags of human feces along county roads since 2018. Local code enforce officer Dave Thomsom even began working nights to catch the person responsible, to no avail. He will recover intact bags, officials said, but the contents of bags hit by cars are left to wash into drainage ditches. “We want to alert people to keep an eye out,” Thomson said. “There are certain spots, if anyone has camera footage of a suspicious vehicle traveling slowly on these roads, we’d love to look into that.”