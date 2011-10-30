Oregon Police Arrest 30 Protesters

CHEAT SHEET
Police in Portland, Ore., arrested about 30 demonstrators early Sunday after members of the Occupy Portland movement refused to leave a park. Police began grabbing about 27 to 30 protesters at Jamison Square in an affluent district of the city after midnight when the protesters sat in a circle and refused to leave. There was no violence during the arrests, and as of Sunday evening the protests have calmed. The Occupy organizers are calling for a general strike on Wednesday. Earlier Saturday night, about 20 Denver protesters were arrested, while rallies were held across the state of California.